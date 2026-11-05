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10 Common Garden Pests That Are Actually Beneficial To Your Backyard Ecosystem
By Gargi Chakravorty,4 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Most gardeners have a reflex. They spot something crawling or buzzing, they reach for the spray bottle. It’s understandable. A lot of the creatures sharing your backyard don’t exactly look friendly, and a few of them genuinely do damage. The trouble is, far too many gardeners are accidentally destroying their greatest natural allies in the process.