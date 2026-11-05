undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Long Island Museum Exhibit ‘Enduring Heart’ Separates Truth from Myth
By Christopher Verga,6 days ago
Long Island Museum has opened its latest exhibit, Enduring Heart: Native American Long Island, which portrays the complicated history of the original 13 tribal settlements of the region’s Indigenous People. This exhibit was a joint effort that incorporated the perspectives of representatives from five of the 13 settlements: Matineock, Montaukett, Setalcott, Shinnecock, and Unkechaug.
1