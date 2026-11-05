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Cumberland County to host Community Funding Program information session Dec. 1
By Staff Report, posted,5 days ago
Time: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Where: Cumberland County Department of Social Services, 1225 Ramsey St., Fayetteville. The session will provide guidance on available funding opportunities and the application process while allowing attendees to receive direct support from program staff. Attendees and organizations are encouraged to bring a laptop to participate in the online training, begin their applications during the event and receive assistance in real time.
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