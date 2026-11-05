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Libby Card Verification and PIN
5 days ago
With the recent Libby updates, we've been hearing that patrons have encountered a card verification issue when trying to borrow or place items on hold from partner libraries. When attempting to borrow from these partners, Libby will ask to verify your card but fails to do so, creating a loop that continuously prompts for verification. To fix this issue, follow the steps below to enable or re-enable your card with these partner libraries.