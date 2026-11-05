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Contra Costa County Scam Jam Empowers Residents to Fight Fraud
By CC News,3 days ago
MARTINEZ, Calif. – In the fight against fraud, knowledge is power. As scams become increasingly sophisticated and difficult to recognize, Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services Department (EHSD) invites residents to learn how to protect themselves at the Contra Costa County Scam Jam, a free, half-day fraud prevention event hosted in partnership with AARP California and EHSD’s Aging & Adult Services.
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