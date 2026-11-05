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Kraken Debut Hometown Remix Jersey
By Candace Kludt,5 days ago
Hometown Remix jerseys have been debuting across the National Hockey League. Fans have noticed a trend: teams wearing the new jerseys are losing. The first batch of the Jerseys made their appearances Monday, November 2nd. San Jose, Chicago, and Florida all found themselves walking away losses. The curse was broken on the 3rd, but fans were still concerned that the pattern would continue.