undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Play like 46: Lions preparing for Week 9 with Jack Campbell on their minds
By Tim Twentyman,6 days ago
"Let's prepare and play like 46" That has become the theme this week for the Detroit Lions at the Meijer Performance Center as they prepare to play the Dolphins in Miami Sunday while still having Campbell in their thoughts and prayers after he suffered a neck injury in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's win over Minnesota. Campbell is still recovering at the hospital.