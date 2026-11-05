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Pro Sports: Quarterback and Offensive Struggles of the Minnesota Vikings
By Digital Manager,5 days ago
By Jacob Waltman, KSJB (Jamestown, ND) – The Minnesota Vikings lost their first game of the season last week to the Detroit Lions and have another tough challenge to face in front of them this week when they play the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The Vikings lost their first game last Sunday, largely due to the offensive struggles the Vikings have faced this season. Despite having an offensive minded Head Coach in Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings have the 29th ranked offense so far in the 2026 season and average a league low in yards per game at 279.4. The Vikings have also really struggled on third down, only converting 36% of the time. Despite the offensive struggles that have faced the Vikings, the defense, led by Brian Flores, has been nothing short of spectacular, allowing the fewest yards and points so far in this season. The Vikings defense has been led by their pass rushers and blitzing heavy linebackers, Andrew Van Ginkel, 6.5 sacks, Dallas Turner, 6 sacks, Black Cashman, 4 sacks, Eric Wilson, 3 sacks, and Byron Murphy Jr. has added 3 interceptions.