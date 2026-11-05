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Astros Predicted to Trade Former World Series MVP in Surprise Offseason Move
By Henry DiGennaro,6 days ago
The Houston Astros are facing an important offseason, and one MLB analyst believes the organization could make a surprising decision involving one of its biggest stars. Shortstop Jeremy Peña has been a fixture in Houston’s lineup since his breakout rookie campaign in 2022, when he helped lead the Astros to a World Series championship.
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