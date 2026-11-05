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GUIDE: Novelties of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort 2026
By Mr. Daps,4 days ago
The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort kick off on November 13, 2026. This merry time of year will be full of holiday spirit. The parks will be packed with holiday decor, entertainment, attraction overlays, merchandise, and food. Already, the Disneyland Resort has shared what food will be available during this season. On top of that, a food guide was also shared for the Disney Festival of Holidays. One of the most popular offerings in recent years during different seasons has been the novelties that arrive at the Happiest Place on Earth. This year looks to be no exception. There are some really great novelties included with the holiday lineup, including a special train bucket! Take a look below at this year’s holiday novelties: