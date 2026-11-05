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Shedeur Sanders, Joe Milton Among 7 NFL Backup QBs Starting in Week 9 Amid QB1 Injuries
By Kinnu Singh,6 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are turning to undrafted rookie quarterback Joey Fagnano, who was serving as their emergency third-string option until starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley both suffered significant injuries in a nightmarish 36-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Baltimore is finalizing a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but the transaction won't be processed in time for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.