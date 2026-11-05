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Longmeadow's Brian Ashe Wins 10th Term, Crushing Monson Republican by 23 Points
By Melissa Whitfield,5 days ago
Democrat Brian Ashe has won a 10th term representing the 2nd Hampden District, cruising past Republican challenger Peter Warren with preliminary results showing a lopsided 61.7% to 38.3% split. The district runs from Longmeadow to Monson along the state line, taking in Hampden, part of East Longmeadow and a slice of Springfield.