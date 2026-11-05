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Brownsville Hits Pause on Data Centers, Eyes 180-Day Freeze Over Water Fears
By Whitney Bianchi,4 days ago
Brownsville will stop accepting new data center applications starting Thursday after the City Commission approved a 90-day moratorium Wednesday evening, pausing a process that has stirred months of debate over water use, pollution and power demands in the border city. The freeze blocks the processing, acceptance and approval of any data center applications within city limits, and city leaders already expect to extend it for another 90 days once the initial term runs out.
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