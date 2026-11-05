undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Belimo Opens New Facility in Nevada
By Retrofit Magazine Editor,3 days ago
Belimo, a global provider of damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters, has expanded its logistics and customization operations with the opening of a new 85,000-square-foot facility in Sparks, Nev. The expansion represents a significant investment in Belimo’s long-term presence in Northern Nevada, supporting the region’s continued economic development through...
4