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NADA Show Named to Trade Show Executive’s Prestigious Gold 100 List
2 days ago
Not even a once-in-a-century blizzard could stop the automotive retail industry from making a massive statement. Despite the infamous 2025 Gulf Coast storm that dumped 10 inches of snow on New Orleans, shut down major highways, and grounded flights across the region, auto dealers proved they are completely unstoppable. Against all odds, a staggering 70% of registrants found a way to the Big Easy. That legendary tenacity paid off in a big way: the NADA Show 2025 has officially landed at #37 on Trade Show Executive’s prestigious Gold 100 list, marking one of its highest rankings in history.