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Stephanie Mills Calls Out Shannon Sharpe Over Younger Women
By egmasylne,2 days ago
Mills pressed Sharpe on his attraction to much younger women, suggesting men create pressure for older women to look youthful. Sharpe pointed out Mills is married to someone 11 years younger, questioning whether she applies double standards. The conversation highlighted broader issues around aging, attraction, and unequal expectations in relationships...