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JoAnna Mendoza flips Arizona CD6 seat for Democrats; Ciscomani loses reelection bid
By AZFamily Digital News Staff,6 days ago
PHOENIX (AZFamily) — Democratic candidate JoAnna Mendoza has won a competitive race for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, flipping the House seat for Democrats. The Associated Press called the race early Thursday afternoon. Mendoza, a retired Marine and former drill instructor, defeated incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, denying...
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