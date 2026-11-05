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Students compete to be Big Man on Campus at breast cancer awareness fundraiser
By Diego Collazo, The Shorthorn associate news editor,5 days ago
Pink outfits, dance moves and singing took over The Commons on Wednesday as contestants competed in Zeta Tau Alpha’s Big Man on Campus event to raise money to fight breast cancer. Eight male students from UTA fraternities showed off their best talent, answered questions and walked the runway in...