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Behemoth! Review: Pedro Pascal Is Beyond Brilliant
By Tessa Smith,4 days ago
Pedro Pascal delivers a career-best performance in Behemoth!, a deeply moving drama about music, homecoming, and life in general. There has never been any doubt about Pedro Pascal’s brilliance as an actor. Over the past few years, he has established himself as one of the most versatile and beloved performers working today, bringing depth, charisma, and warmth to every project he touches. But even for those of us who have followed his work closely, Behemoth! feels like a revelation. We have quite simply never seen Pedro Pascal like this before.