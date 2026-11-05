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The Rings of Power Season 3 Cast Teases Dark New Season
By Tessa Smith,4 days ago
The Rings of Power Season 3 cast and creators discuss Sauron’s darkness, Rivendell, Galadriel, and what makes this season so different from before. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns to Prime Video for Season 3, bringing audiences back to Middle-earth for another epic chapter filled with darkness, difficult choices, and the continuing rise of Sauron. Following the devastating events of Season 2, the series jumps forward five years, finding familiar characters in very different places.