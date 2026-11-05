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’Tis the Season for Scams: Arvest’s Guide to Staying Safe
By Sponsored,4 days ago
The holiday season brings a spirit of generosity and a flurry of shopping, but it also presents lucrative opportunities for scammers. Financial fraud is an ongoing issue that impacts individuals of all backgrounds. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), victims reported losing $16 billion to scams in 2025, the highest on record and a 25% increase from 2024.