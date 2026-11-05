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Development was the plan. So why is Maluach watching from the bench?
By John Voita,5 days ago
The on-off data challenges the eye test, creating a complicated debate about Maluach’s minutes and development. After yet another double-digit loss on Wednesday night, this time to the Portland Trail Blazers (again), the Phoenix Suns find themselves at 1-5. They are a team desperately searching for an identity. Players are trying to establish defined roles, while the coaching staff continues experimenting with combinations in hopes of finding something that can ultimately translate into success.