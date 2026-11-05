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Lost Georgia O’Keeffe painting found in an East Village apartment heads to auction
By Devin Gannon,5 days ago
“Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I” by Georgia O’Keeffe. Courtesy of Christie’s New York. A lost Georgia O’Keeffe painting recently rediscovered in an East Village apartment will go to auction this month. An early work of the American modernist painter, “Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I” is the first iteration in a series of three works by O’Keeffe depicting Lobo Peak in New Mexico. The painting was found at the home of an elderly woman, who told her niece to look for the artwork in a closet, where it sat for decades, as the New York Post first reported. Christie’s New York will offer the painting as part of a larger sale on November 17; it’s estimated to fetch up to $3 million. Before the sale, the public can view the painting for the first time in decades in a free exhibition at Rockefeller Center that runs from November 7 to November 17.