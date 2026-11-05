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Former YouTuber arrested in Las Vegas valley on California sex crime charges
By Matthew Seeman,4 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former YouTuber is being held in Las Vegas after California authorities filed several charges of sex crimes against him. Records show Bryant Turhanemmerson Moreland, 35, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear for a hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday, Nov. 9.