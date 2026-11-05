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Operation Clean Sweep launches OCS India
By Alexandra Golden, Assistant Editor,4 days ago
Operation Clean Sweep (OCS), a resin stewardship program jointly administered by the Washington-based Plastics Industry Association (Plastics) and the American Chemistry Council (ACC) Plastics Division, has launched OCS India, which will expand the program’s international reach. OCS India will be administered by the All India Plastics Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA).