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General Dynamics Mission Systems Awarded $15m MEDUSA Contract Modification
By Subscribe,5 days ago
General Dynamics Mission Systems announced it was awarded a $15 million contract modification to exercise options under a previously awarded contract for the Mining Expendable Delivery Unmanned Submarine Asset (MEDUSA). Building on the prototype, software and engineering work advanced under the July contract modification, this follow-on award continues MEDUSA's maturation...
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