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Katsa Expands Capacity With New Assembly Plant
By Subscribe,5 days ago
Overhead view of Katsa's new 54,000-square-foot gearbox assembly facility and warehouse that's currently under construction in Pirkkala, Finland. © Katsa. Twin Disc, Inc. subsidiary Katsa announced that it is expanding its capacity with a 54,000-square-foot gearbox assembly facility and warehouse in Pirkkala, Finland, in response to a double-digit percentage year-over-year increase in demand.