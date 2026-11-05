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Novelis posts 20 percent increase in EBITDA
By DeAnne Toto, Editorial Director,5 days ago
Novelis Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, has posted financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2027, which ran from July through September of calendar year 2026. The aluminum recycling and rolling company saw adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increase 20 percent year over year to $508 million for the quarter, while adjusted EBITDA per metric ton shipped grew by 23 percent year over year to $553, despite a 2 percent decrease in rolled product shipments to 919,000 metric tons.