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Green Seal appoints 3 to board of directors
By Alexandra Golden, Assistant Editor,5 days ago
Green Seal, a Washington-based sustainability global nonprofit, has appointed three new members to its board of directors. Green Seal says the new members bring diverse perspectives and experience advancing environmental protection, shaping public policy and helping organizations put sustainability commitments into practice. “Their combined expertise will be invaluable as we...