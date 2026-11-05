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Vanderbilt’s New York City campus inaugural students express mixed reactions to the experience
By Estella Stevens,6 days ago
Vanderbilt’s inaugural New York City campus cohort of about 100 students started classes Aug. 26, also beginning their appointed internships at various companies across the city. Over the course of the semester, students have been working 18 to 28 hours per week while taking Vanderbilt academic courses. The adjustment to living on a new campus and taking part in a new academic program has created mixed reactions among participating students.