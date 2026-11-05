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Cell-Cultured Milk Takes Its First Step Toward Butter and Cheese
By JQ Louise,4 days ago
Milk grown from cow cells, rather than drawn from a cow, is about to be put to work in butter, cheese and yogurt trials. Hoogwegt, the dairy trader founded in the Netherlands in 1965 that describes itself as the world’s largest independent supplier of dairy products and ingredients, will take delivery of its first batch of cell-cultured milk from the Montreal startup Opalia this month, Green Queen reported on October 27. “The first batch will be formally handed over to Hoogwegt at Fi Europe in Frankfurt on 17 November 2026, where the companies will also present a prototype,” said Roland Wientjes, Hoogwegt’s global technology director.