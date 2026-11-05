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Peasant House Syrup Co. Plans Cafe and Retail Shop in Columbus
By Johana Mukandila,6 days ago
Something sweet is coming to Columbus‘ Short North neighborhood as Peasant House Syrup Co. prepares to open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2027. The locally owned artisan syrup company, founded by Ariel and Jacob Ciampa, specializes in small-batch syrups made with carefully selected ingredients and creative flavor combinations. Its offerings include seasonal varieties such as Charred Marshmallow, Salted Sage Maple, Sugar Cookie, Hazelnut Praline, and Bourbon Vanilla.
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