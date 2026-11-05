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Township says it can't pay for 'extra' police patrols, could lose them by Jan. 1
By 91.7 WVXU,6 days ago
A western Hamilton County community could lose routine and non-emergency policing services. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says Whitewater Township has not signed a contract with her department and will lose services if it doesn't. Chief Deputy Chris Ketterman says most local communities know they have to provide law enforcement. “We’ve been...
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