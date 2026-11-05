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Officials warn of sophisticated gold bar schemes that scammed Americans of $312M in 2025
By Staff,6 days ago
RENTON, Wash. — Authorities are warning Washingtonians to be vigilant for large-scale fraud cases tied to gold bar schemes. Law enforcement officials from the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, FBI Seattle, and the U.S. Attorney's Office spoke to reporters Thursday about rising fraud losses this year.
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