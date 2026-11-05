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The Midnight, Three More Added to Stage Tour Setlist
By Cory Wells,5 days ago
RedOctane will be releasing Stage Tour, the spiritual successor to Guitar Hero, in December. For the fifteenth time, RedOctane has released a new portion of its set list. These reveals tend to be four bands and songs at a time as the final goal for launch is 90 officially licensed songs. The current set list provides a large variety of music as there will be multiple ways to participate in playing the game. Stage Tour also has a dedicated blog here that includes music videos to check out some of these bands you haven't heard before. Thanks to RedOctane in the past, there are a lot of bands people discovered simply by playing Guitar Hero. That opportunity is here for a new generation starting in December.