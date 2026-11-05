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Packers to host first Wisconsin Girls Flag Football State Championship
5 days ago
The Green Bay Packers are set to host the first-ever Wisconsin Girls High School Flag Football State Championship at Titletown on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. on the Emplify Health Field in Titletown, bringing together six elite programs to compete for the inaugural state title. The opening game features a matchup between No. 5 seed Kenosha Tremper and No. 4 seed Bay Port, followed by No. 6 seed Divine Savior Holy Angels taking on No. 3 seed Madison Memorial at 10:30 a.m.
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