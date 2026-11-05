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Potential ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Sequel Officially Confirmed
By Hannah Hunt,6 days ago
Hollywood came calling after Godzilla Minus One won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, and Takashi Yamazaki had to turn down projects he would have jumped at under different circumstances. This was a filmmaker who grew up going to see American science fiction in theaters. Now, some of the people who made those movies were watching his. He still wanted to make Godzilla Minus Zero first.