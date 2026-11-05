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EA Adding 25 Classics to Steam
By Cory Wells,6 days ago
Today, EA is channeling its full name legacy of Electronic Arts by bringing back 25 legacy PC games to Steam. These includes the likes of the Wing Commander series, Ultima series, Road Rash and more. These titles are being considered Anniversary Editions and are a labor of love that stem from the discovery of a physical media vault containing thousands of Betacam, VHS and D1 tapes. These videos were digitized to recover the lost Master FMV sequences of seven legendary titles. These re-releases are all available on Steam for the first time now with 25 different games in total for purchase.