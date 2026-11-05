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New children’s book puts speech therapy in the spotlight
4 days ago
Not many characters in children’s books go to speech therapy. Ruby Rose does, though, and the message of her book is clear: Speech therapy can be fun!. NAU master’s student Taylor Clarkson created Ruby Rose for her undergraduate Honors capstone so children with communication disorders could see themselves in a book. The project also fulfilled her longtime dream of writing and illustrating a children’s book.