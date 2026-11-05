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Billy Porter’s new Audacity Project builds a pipeline for Pittsburgh youth in film and TV
By L.E. McCullough,6 days ago
For three decades Pittsburgh native Billy Porter has been a powerful motivational presence in theater, music and film. With his new Audacity Project initiative, the Grammy/Emmy/three-time Tony Award winner hopes to provide young people with a smooth pathway into the business of show business. Audacity Project is a workforce training...
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