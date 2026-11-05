undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
State transportation board approves 4 new 2027 ferry tolling rates
By WITN Web Team,6 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state Board of Transportation approved new tolls today for four previously free ferry routes. Starting January 1, the state will impose tolls on all North Carolina ferry routes. The new one-way single-space vehicle tolls will be:. Hatteras-Ocracoke: $10. Currituck-Knotts Island: $7. Bayview-Aurora: $7. Cherry Branch-Minnesott...