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Mvskoke Waters Gallery Presents Este Mvskoke Honvntake: Our Stories
By Press Release,4 days ago
(Jenks, OK, October 20, 2026) – Mvskoke Waters Gallery presents Este Mvskoke Honvntake: Our Stories, an exhibition dedicated to the storytelling and visual perspectives of the grandfathers, fathers, uncles, brothers, and cousins of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Co-curated by Johnnie Diacon and Randy Kemp, the exhibition is on view from September 1 – December 30, 2026. The exhibition features 14 artists and 25 pieces from inside and beyond the Muscogee Nation reservation. Artists include Jon Tiger, Bobby Martin, Gary Colbert, Samson Doss, Joshua Lee, and more. Also on display are rare prints by Albert Harjo (1937-2019), Acee Blue Eagle (1907-1959), Fred Beaver (1911-1980), and a painting by Will Sampson (1933-1987). The gallery’s Night of Celebration is on October 29th, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST. Artists will recount stories that inspired their artworks and stories of our histories and culture. Mvskoke Waters Gallery is located at Jenks Riverwalk, Suite 115, Jenks, OK 74037. For more information, visit @MvskokeWatersGallery on Instagram or Facebook, or call (918) 304-3378.