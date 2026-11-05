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Perry moves forward with phase 2 of Sadie Heights flood mitigation project
By Monica Diaz-Meek,6 days ago
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Perry is moving forward with the second phase of the Sadie Heights/Stonegate Trail Flood Mitigation Project to help reduce flooding in local neighborhoods. According to city officials, phase 1 included replacing culverts beneath Stonegate Trail and was substantially completed during the summer...