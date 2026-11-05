undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
United Fund announces recipients of United in YES grants
By Trinity Murchie, Arizona Silver Belt,5 days ago
United Fund of Globe-Miami will distribute nearly $1.17 million in funding to local nonprofits and community projects in 2027, supporting organizations that provide services ranging from youth programs and food assistance to childcare, education, and community outreach. The organization announced 29 nonprofit partners selected to receive annual operational grants totaling...