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The Pennsylvania Capital-Star’s Week in Focus: Election Edition, November 6, 2026
By Natalie Bencivenga,6 days ago
The Week in Focus is a recap of our top stories, with a new video posting every Friday. Did you hear? Pennsylvania voters made history. Democrats swept the governor’s office and both chambers of the state legislature, restoring the party’s governing trifecta for the first time in more than 30 years. Let’s break down the results in this special Week in Focus: Election edition.