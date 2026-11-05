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Texas Republicans trade blame after Democrats sweep statewide races, end decades of GOP rule
By James Hartley, KERA,6 days ago
Texas Republicans blamed each other, Trump and a failure to improve the lives of Texans after decades of one-party control of all statewide offices. President Donald Trump and outgoing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are to blame for Republicans' historic losses Tuesday night, according to several of their GOP colleagues. Texans,...