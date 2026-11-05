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Rough election night for Republicans in WA Legislature
By Jake Goldstein-StreetJerry Cornfield Washington State Standard,2 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Initial tallies show Democrats winning nine Republican-held seats in the state House, but more votes will be counted in the coming days. Buoyant Democrats were on course Tuesday to strengthen their grip on power in the Washington state House. But the caucus is poised...