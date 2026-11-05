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Maryland takes key step toward constructing new Chesapeake Bay Bridge
By Thomas Robertson,6 days ago
The Maryland Transportation Authority has secured final environmental approval for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study, marking the conclusion of the study into constructing new spans over the bay and providing the agency with an approved path forward for the multibillion-dollar project. Design of both new, four-lane bridge spans with full...