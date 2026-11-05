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Vestar acquires Black Mountain Village retail development site
6 days ago
Vestar, one of the leading privately held shopping center owners, managers and developers in the western United States, announced today the acquisition of a 20-acre parcel of land from the Arizona State Land Department at the intersection of Black Mountain Parkway and Deer Valley Road in North Phoenix. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in the development of Black Mountain Village, a new grocery-anchored retail destination representing an investment of more than $50 million in the rapidly growing Desert Ridge community.
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