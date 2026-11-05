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CVS Plans to Separate 9,000 Pharmacies From Aetna and Caremark
By Naomi D'Avenza,5 days ago
The restructuring involves a Woonsocket-headquartered company with a substantial Rhode Island workforce. It would separate retail pharmacies from Caremark as Rhode Island's pharmacy benefit manager laws and litigation address prescription costs. Woonsocket-based CVS Health said Wednesday it plans to separate about 9,000 retail pharmacies from its insurance and pharmacy benefit...